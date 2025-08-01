ATA Creativity Global to Release 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months periods ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

A conference call to discuss these results and management's outlook is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6 (corresponding to9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on Thursday, August 7).

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): (877) 407-9122

International (Toll): (201) 493-6747

China (Local Access): (400) 120-2840

Hong Kong (Local Access): (800) 965-561

Webcast

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ntBFTOe5, or via the investor relations section of the Company's website http://www.atai.net.cn/.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

ATA Creativity Global

Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer

+86 10 6518 1133 x5518

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610

azhang@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global

