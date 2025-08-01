

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced plans to build a new ballroom alongside a reconstructed East Wing.



The new addition was required because the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.



The White House State Ballroom will be built in approximately 90,000 square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people - a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room.



The White House said President Donald Trump held several meetings with members of the White House Staff, the National Park Service, the White House Military Office, and the United States Secret Service to discuss design features and planning in recent weeks.



McCrery Architects has been chosen as the lead architect of the project, which is estimated to cost $200 million.



The project will begin in September, and is expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump's term, the White House said.



President Trump and other donors have committed to donate the funds necessary to build the new structure. The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.



The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, it's theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical.



