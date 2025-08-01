ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
1 August 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 31 July 2025 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable tax obligations arising therefrom).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
45,139
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of nil cost options awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
20,716
£3.349
£69,377.884
f)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary