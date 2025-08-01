ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 31 July 2025 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable tax obligations arising therefrom).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 45,139 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 45,139 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 31 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of nil cost options awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.349 20,716 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 20,716 £3.349 £69,377.884 f) Date of the transaction 31 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

