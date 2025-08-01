Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on July 31, 2025. A total of 26,336,670 common shares representing 57.411% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted for at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.
Appointment of Auditors
LJ Soldinger Associates, LLC, were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Election of Directors
The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|DIRECTOR
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES WITHHELD
|%
|Peter Minuk
|24,990,648
|99.98%
|5,100
|0.020
|James Schweitzer
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007%
|James Longshore
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
|Denis Laviolette
|24,990,648
|99.98%
|5,100
|0.020
|Hans Morsches
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
|Todd Gibson
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
Contact Information
For further information please contact:
James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 242-363-3864
E-mail: info@xtragold.com
Website: www.xtragold.com
