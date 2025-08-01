Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on July 31, 2025. A total of 26,336,670 common shares representing 57.411% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted for at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

LJ Soldinger Associates, LLC, were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 24,990,648 99.98% 5,100 0.020 James Schweitzer 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007% James Longshore 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007 Denis Laviolette 24,990,648 99.98% 5,100 0.020 Hans Morsches 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007 Todd Gibson 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007

