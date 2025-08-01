Boreo Oyj: Boreo has completed the acquisition of Elfa Distrelec sales activities in Finland and the Baltics

BOREO PLC Investor news 1 August 2025 at 15:00 EET

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Elfa Distrelec sales activities in Finland and the Baltics

Boreo Plc has today completed the acquisition of Elfa Distrelec sales activities in Finland and the Baltics (the "Sale Businesses").

Boreo announced on April 1, 2025 that it had signed an agreement to acquire the sales activities of Elfa Distrelec in Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania from RS Group plc ("RS") (the "Transaction"). Boreo acquired the Sale Businesses via its subsidiaries and, upon completion, created a new YE RS business ("YE RS" or the "Company") by combining the acquired Elfa Distrelec activities with its existing RS activities previously operated within Yleiselektroniikka, YE International AS, YE International SIA and UAB YE International.

Completion of the Transaction was subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals in Finland and Estonia. The Estonian Competition Authority approved the Transaction on May 5, 2025, and the Finnish Competition Authority on June 3, 2025.

Boreo will consolidate the Company in its accounts from August 1, 2025 onwards. The business will be reported under Boreo's Electronics Business Area.

Vantaa, 1 August 2025

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

For more information:

CEO Kari Nerg

+358 44 341 8514

CFO Jesse Petäjä

+358 40 706 9450

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with the ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting a culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the company's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 134 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.