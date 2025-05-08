Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918658 | ISIN: FI0009900724 | Ticker-Symbol: YKK
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 09:07
14,050 Euro
-1,06 % -0,150
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOREO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOREO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,75016,05017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boreo Oyj: Boreo has completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS

Finanznachrichten News

BOREO PLC Investor news 8 May 2025 at 14:00 EET

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS

Boreo Plc has today completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS ("Spetselektroodi" or "the Company"). Boreo will consolidate the Company in its accounts from May 8, 2025 onwards.

Boreo announced on 31 March, 2025, that it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Spetselektroodi from Indrek Ranne (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction was subject to the approval of the Estonian Competition Authority. The Estonian Competition Authority approved the Transaction on 5 May, 2025.

Vantaa, 8 May 2025

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg

CEO

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

www.boreo.com

For more information:

CEO Kari Nerg

+358 44 341 8514

CFO Jesse Petäjä

+358 40 706 9450

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with the ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting a culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the company's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 134 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.