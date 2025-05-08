Boreo Oyj: Boreo has completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS

BOREO PLC Investor news 8 May 2025 at 14:00 EET

Boreo has completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS

Boreo Plc has today completed the acquisition of Spetselektroodi AS ("Spetselektroodi" or "the Company"). Boreo will consolidate the Company in its accounts from May 8, 2025 onwards.

Boreo announced on 31 March, 2025, that it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Spetselektroodi from Indrek Ranne (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction was subject to the approval of the Estonian Competition Authority. The Estonian Competition Authority approved the Transaction on 5 May, 2025.

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with the ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting a culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the company's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 134 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.