Boreo Oyj: Inside information: Boreo announces the appointment of a new CEO - Tuomas Kahri to succeed Kari Nerg

BOREO PLC Inside information, Stock exchange release 28 October 2025 at 08:30 EET

Inside information: Boreo announces the appointment of a new CEO - Tuomas Kahri to succeed Kari Nerg

The Board of Directors of Boreo Plc has appointed Tuomas Kahri as the company's new CEO. Kahri will assume his position no later than May 1, 2026. Current CEO Kari Nerg has informed the Board of his readiness to move to the next stage of his career once a strong successor has been identified to lead Boreo into its next phase of growth. He will continue to serve as CEO until Kahri assumes the role and will support the new CEO during the transition to ensure a smooth handover.

Tuomas Kahri brings extensive and diverse experience in leading and developing small and mid-sized companies as well as in investment activities. He has previously worked as a Partner at McKinsey & Company and Intera Partners, and as Chief Operating Officer of Terveystalo. Currently, he serves as CEO of Nordic Healthcare Group.

'On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly welcome Tuomas as the new CEO of Boreo. Tuomas brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record that will serve Boreo well as we continue to build on our existing operations and look ahead to the next phase of growth. At the same time, I would like to extend our thanks to Kari for his outstanding leadership and commitment over the past five years. Under his leadership, today's Boreo was created. Our compounder business model was launched and refined through several iterations, and despite challenges along the way, we achieved a stable financial position that now supports profitable growth. We are grateful for Kari's continued dedication throughout this coming transition and wish him every success in the future' says Simon Hallqvist, Chair of Boreo's Board of Directors

'I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to the opportunity to continue developing Boreo together with the company's skilled and entrepreneurial organization. Boreo has a strong foundation, as well as a clear strategy and business model on which to build future value creation' says Boreo's incoming CEO Tuomas Kahri.

'Since the spring of 2020, Boreo has undergone a significant transformation. The number of companies has grown from eight to twenty-three, and the group today operates well in a decentralized organization that emphasizes local decision-making. The journey has included moments of joy and success, as well as challenges. It has been a privilege to be part of building one of the first serial acquirers in Finland. I am proud that we have built a great company despite the losses related to our exit from Russia and the challenging market conditions of recent years. Over the past two years, we have worked determinedly to return the company to growth - and while this journey is still ongoing, Boreo is now well-positioned for future value creation. I want to thank the Board, our employees, and our partners for the past years' says Boreo's current CEO Kari Nerg.

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into two business areas: Electronics and Technical Trade.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm's business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 134 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company's headquarter is in Vantaa.