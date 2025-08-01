LA POSTE: La Poste Groupe announces the availability of its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1 August 2025

La Poste Groupe announces the availability

of its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

La Poste Groupe announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) the French version of its 2025 Half-Year Financial Report (Rapport financier semestriel 2025).

The 2025 Half-year Financial Report (PDF version) can be found on La Poste Groupe's website: La Poste Groupe | EN | Investors | Results.

This report, available for consultation and downloading, includes:

the 2025 half-year activity report;

the summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025;

the statutory auditors' review report on the 2025 half-year financial information;

the declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 11th largest bancassurer in the eurozone. La Poste Groupe has four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network comprises 37,500 contact points, including 17,000 postal contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 20,500 points of access to a postal service (pick-up points in retail outlets and lockers, and Espaces Pro areas). La Poste Groupe delivers yearly over 15 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), six days a week. In 2023, La Poste Groupe generated €34.1 billion in revenue, of which 44% were generated outside France, and had a headcount of 233,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which more than 179,000 in France. As part of its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the public company has set itself the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and abroad, based on a robust multi-business model. As a mission-driven company since 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe is committed to reaching "net zero emissions" by 2040.

Financial Communication and Investors' Relations

Annie Dupeyron

+33 6 48 00 61 49

annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr

Stéphane Dalla Sartora

+33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr

Press relations

+33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

