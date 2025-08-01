OTC Markets Group Welcomes Apex Critical Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: APXC; OTCQX: APXCF), a Canadian exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Apex Critical Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "APXCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks another important step forward in our mission to build a leading North American explorer focused on critical metals," stated Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals. "This upgrade reflects the financial strength of our company, our commitment to transparent disclosure, and our intention to engage a broader base of U.S. investors as we continue to advance our rare earth and niobium-focused projects."

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of properties prospective for carbonatites and alkaline rocks with potential to host economic concentrations of rare earth elements (REE's), niobium, gold and copper mineralization. Apex's Cap property located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., spans 25 square kilometres and hosts a recently identified promising 1.8-kilometre niobium trend. The Company's Bianco carbonatite project encompasses 3,735 hectares covering a large carbonatite complex within an area known for significant niobium mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The company's Lac Le Moyne project covers 4,025 hectares located in Northeastern Quebec, and hosts underexplored carbonatite outcrops originally mapped by government geologists in the 1970's. By acquiring a multitude of carbonatite projects, Apex Critical Metals intends to investigate potential high-value opportunities to meet the growing global demand of specialty metals across various industries. Apex Critical is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC, in the United States on the OTCQX market under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com where you can subscribe for News Alerts, watch our Video, or follow us on Facebook, X.com or LinkedIn.

