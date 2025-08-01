Anzeige
WKN: 908189 | ISIN: US92552V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: VS1
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 17:15
14,205 Euro
-1,39 % -0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viasat, Inc.: Viasat Comments on Letter from Carronade Capital Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) ("Viasat" or "the Company"), a global leader in satellite communications, today issued the following statement in response to a letter from Carronade Capital Management.

"Viasat consistently engages in dialogue with its shareholders and welcomes constructive input focused on maximizing shareholder value. As a leader in satellite infrastructure and connectivity, in-flight connectivity and critical military and government communication, Viasat is well-positioned to compete globally.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders. We are focused on executing Viasat's strategy to strengthen our franchises' earnings power, deliver sustainable, compelling operating and free cash flow, and reduce leverage while we review our portfolio to maximize long-term shareholder value.

The Board and management team will carefully evaluate Carronade's ideas. We look forward to continuing a constructive and collaborative dialogue with all our stakeholders, including Carronade."

About Viasat
Viasat?is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts
Lisa Curran, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com
Peter Siwinski, Danya Al-Qattan, Kelsey Markovich, FGS Global, +1 (415) 618-8750, viasat@fgsglobal.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
