Viasat, Inc.: Viasat Comments on Letter from Carronade Capital Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) ("Viasat" or "the Company"), a global leader in satellite communications, today issued the following statement in response to a letter from Carronade Capital Management.

"Viasat consistently engages in dialogue with its shareholders and welcomes constructive input focused on maximizing shareholder value. As a leader in satellite infrastructure and connectivity, in-flight connectivity and critical military and government communication, Viasat is well-positioned to compete globally.

The Company's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders. We are focused on executing Viasat's strategy to strengthen our franchises' earnings power, deliver sustainable, compelling operating and free cash flow, and reduce leverage while we review our portfolio to maximize long-term shareholder value.

The Board and management team will carefully evaluate Carronade's ideas. We look forward to continuing a constructive and collaborative dialogue with all our stakeholders, including Carronade."

