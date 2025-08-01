EHang Holdings Limited: EHang Partners with Wanyi Tianxia to Complete Groundbreaking Long-Range UAV Cargo Flights in the Greater Bay Area with Intercity Round-Trip Between Zhuhai and Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, today announced that its VT20 series logistics electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("eVTOL") has successfully completed an intercity round trip cargo delivery flights between Zhuhai and Guangzhou, which is a groundbreaking long-range unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") cargo flight route in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("GBA"). The one-way flight covered a distance of 83 kilometers and lasted approximately 55 minutes, significantly enhancing logistics efficiency between Guangzhou and Zhuhai, saving up to 40 minutes compared to road transport and over an hour during peak congestion.









Image: EHang VT20 series pilotless logistics UAV completes intercity round-trip flight between Zhuhai and Guangzhou.

At the 2025 Wanshan Archipelago Low-Altitude Integrated Application Conference held on July 30, the EHang VT20 series pilotless logistics UAV took off from the UAV Logistics Operations Hub at Tangjiagang Port in Zhuhai, transporting fresh seafood across Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Guangzhou, before landing at EHang Future City Suigang Port in Guangzhou. Subsequently, the VT20 series UAV carried medical testing samples from Yunkang Da'an Laboratory and efficiently completed the transport mission from Guangzhou's Suigang Port back to Tangjiagang Port in Zhuhai. These real-world flights validate the feasibility of using UAV for long-distance logistics, and highlight the potential for time-sensitive cargo such as fresh produce and pharmaceuticals, providing safe, efficient, fast and smart low-altitude solutions for logistics transportation in the GBA.

This flight route is operated by Wanyi Tianxia (Zhuhai) Aviation Co., Ltd, a joint venture by EHang, Zhuhai Wanshan Development Group and Feixing Tianxia (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. They formed a strategic partnership since last year to advance UAV projects across the Wanshan Archipelago to develop a "Tangjiagang Port Model" for the low-altitude economy. Logistics is a key focus area. Previously, a regular UAV delivery route has been opened between Tangjiagang Port and Guishan Island in Zhuhai, saving the transportation time by approximately 80% compared to traditional freight transportation. The VT20 series UAV has now operated safely for over a year in the Wanshan Archipelago, gradually establishing a comprehensive "land-to-island and inter-island" drone logistics network across the region. The logistics route between Tangjiagang in Zhuhai and Suigang Terminal in Guangzhou has successfully completed more than ten round-trip test flights. Full-route signal testing, supplemented by on-site surveys, has ensured the safety and stability of each flight. Looking ahead, the route is expected to transition into regular operations, supporting the development of a low-altitude logistics network in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Juan Li, Director of the Zhuhai Wanshan District Administrative Committee, stated, "The low-altitude economy is emerging as a strategic focal point for the next wave of industrial development. Wanshan District is accelerating efforts to build up a national leading demonstration zone for integrated low-altitude applications in island regions. We're building maritime infrastructure, expanding aerial corridors and low-altitude network across the GBA. We're also actively exploring diversified scenarios such as aerial tourism, marine ranching, and unmanned island operations to drive innovation and empower sustainable development in Wanshan."

Qizheng Zhu, General Manager of Wanyi Tianxia, commented, "Together with EHang and other partners, Wanyi Tianxia is committed to building a new type of logistics corridor connecting coastal islands and central cities. We will continue exploring additional intercity UAV routes to establish an 'Air Postal Network' across the GBA, enabling fast, efficient, and cost-effective two-way cargo movement."

Wei Liu, Senior Director at EHang, added, "As a leading technology pioneer in the low-altitude economy, EHang is dedicated to empowering our clients and local governments with intelligent aircraft systems and integrated solutions across various application scenarios-ranging from smart logistics and passenger sightseeing to aerial mobility and emergency response. In close collaboration with the Wanshan Marine Test Zone in Zhuhai, we are building model use cases, operational frameworks, and scenario-based standards for low-altitude technologies, safety, and services across the expansive maritime areas at the Pearl River estuary. Our vision is to develop the Tangjiagang Port Model, the Wanshan Blueprint, and the Marine Demonstration Zone as benchmarks of China's low-altitude economy-leveraging aerial innovation to create new productive forces for the blue economy."

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC"). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying pilotless eVTOL flight services for mass consumers issued by the CAAC. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

