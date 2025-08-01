

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor reported July U.S. total sales of 189,313 vehicles compared to 173,223 vehicles, prior year, up 9.3%. Total Electrified Vehicles were 27,042 compared to 25,067, an increase of 7.9%. Electric Vehicles were 8,229, down 0.2% from a year ago.



Ford Trucks recorded July sales of 109,510, up 6.2% from previous year. Ford Cars reported sales of 4,229, up 31.8% from last year. Ford SUVs reported sales of 67,615, an increase of 14.1%. Lincoln SUVs recorded sales of 7,959, up 4.7%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News