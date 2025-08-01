Anzeige
H-FARM International Schools officially join Nord Anglia Education following regulatory approvals

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education announced today the H-FARM International Schools have officially joined its global network following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

This marks Nord Anglia's entry into Italy, expanding its presence to 35 countries across its family of more than 80 international and bilingual schools.

The H-FARM International Schools in Venice, Vicenza, and Rosà are widely recognised for their forward-thinking approach to education, combining digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship to equip their more than 1,150 students with the skills they need for the future.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're proud to officially welcome H-FARM International Schools into the Nord Anglia family. Their commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world learning is truly inspiring and aligns perfectly with our educational philosophy. We look forward to working with our H-FARM students and colleagues to help them achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

Media enquiries
David Bates
Senior Communications Manager
M +44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 35 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5441757/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/h-farm-international-schools-officially-join-nord-anglia-education-following-regulatory-approvals-302519692.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
