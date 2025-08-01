H-FARM International Schools officially join Nord Anglia Education following regulatory approvals

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education announced today the H-FARM International Schools have officially joined its global network following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

This marks Nord Anglia's entry into Italy, expanding its presence to 35 countries across its family of more than 80 international and bilingual schools.

The H-FARM International Schools in Venice, Vicenza, and Rosà are widely recognised for their forward-thinking approach to education, combining digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship to equip their more than 1,150 students with the skills they need for the future.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're proud to officially welcome H-FARM International Schools into the Nord Anglia family. Their commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world learning is truly inspiring and aligns perfectly with our educational philosophy. We look forward to working with our H-FARM students and colleagues to help them achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

