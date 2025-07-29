San Roberto International School becomes Nord Anglia Education's second school to achieve Gold Social Impact Distinction

LONDON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education is proud to announce that San Roberto International School in Monterrey, Mexico has been awarded a Gold Social Impact Distinction, becoming the second school ever in the Nord Anglia Education family to receive this prestigious recognition.

The distinction recognises schools that have fully embedded the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into every aspect of school life.

The Social Impact Distinction, informed by UNICEF UK's Rights Respecting Schools award, highlights schools that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to global citizenship, inclusion, and student voice.

Gold-level schools, the highest tier possible, have shown a deep understanding of the SDGs and children's rights, with students of all ages exploring their real-world relevance through the curriculum and beyond.

Earlier this year, the British International School of Budapest became the first Nord Anglia school to receive a Gold Distinction for its outstanding work in global citizenship and inclusive education. From classrooms to community initiatives, students have engaged with global issues through a rights-focused approach to social impact.

Hortensia Prieto, General Director of San Roberto International School, said: "We're incredibly proud to receive a Gold Distinction, which reflects our community's overall dedication to excellence, continuous growth, and the values of global citizenship that unite us. My thanks go to our passionate and supportive community for turning meaningful action into lasting impact."

Student-led initiatives at Nord Anglia Education schools are making a real difference in their communities and beyond. From climate action projects to human rights campaigns, students are empowered to think critically, act purposefully, and lead positive change.

With over 80 schools worldwide, Nord Anglia Education works in partnership with UNICEF to help students become active global citizens through learning and action.

