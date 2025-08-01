Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2025

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

During the month of July 2025, Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited repurchased 392,856 Participating Preference shares into Treasury. No Participating Preference shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No Participating Preference shares were issued.

As at 31 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 77,175,329 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each and 1,000 founder shares, carrying one vote each. This figure also includes 13,225,940 Participating Preference shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 63,950,389.

The above figure (63,950,389) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240


