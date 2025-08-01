Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - July 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social: 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|31 July 2025
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,886,197
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares - shares without voting rights
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 1st August 2025
Attachment
- 2025_08_01 - Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - July 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4653de7-f5d3-424e-80d2-375f7983fb38)
