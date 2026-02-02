Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
WKN: A0DK2J | ISIN: FR0010112524 | Ticker-Symbol: NQ9
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 10:58
9,250 Euro
-2,89 % -0,275
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 17:58 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexity: Monthly disclosure of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2026

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social: 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
31 January 2026

56,129,724

Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,697,597

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares - shares without voting rights

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 2 February 2026

Attachment

  • 2026_02_02 - Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
