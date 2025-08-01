L'ORÉAL: Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

Clichy, 1 August 2025 - L'Oréal announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.

The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on www.loreal-finance.com website in the Regulated information section.

This Report includes:

The 2025 half-year activity report;

The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025;

Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year financial information;

The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

