Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853888 | ISIN: FR0000120321 | Ticker-Symbol: LOR
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 18:12
375,85 Euro
-2,98 % -11,55
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOREAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
375,95377,4018:16
375,95377,4018:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 18:10 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

L'ORÉAL: Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

Clichy, 1 August 2025 - L'Oréal announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.

The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on www.loreal-finance.comwebsite in the Regulated information section.

This Report includes:

  • The 2025 half-year activity report;
  • The summary consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025;
  • Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year financial information;
  • The declaration by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.
This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

About L'Oréal
For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

CONTACTS

L'ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00		Individual Shareholders

Pascale Guerin

+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89

pascale.guerin@loreal.com (mailto:pascale.guerin@loreal.com) 		Investor relations

Eva Quiroga

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

eva.quiroga@loreal.com (mailto:eva.quiroga@loreal.com) 		Journalists

Brune Diricq
+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87
brune.diricq@loreal.com (mailto:brune.diricq@loreal.com)

Arnaud Fraboul
+33 (0)6 40 13 62 14
arnaud.fraboul@loreal.com (mailto:arnaud.fraboul@loreal.com)

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution, the L'Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66. 0 800 66 66 66

Attachment

  • L'Ore´al PR_2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 30062025 ENG_ (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/668b571b-a92d-4187-866d-ea84f814e8f7)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.