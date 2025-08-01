Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A1CTQQ | ISIN: FR0010641449
Frankfurt
01.08.25 | 08:05
0,034 Euro
-5,56 % -0,002
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.08.2025
AGROGENERATION: Technical delay in the Submission of the Simplified Public Tender Offer for AgroGeneration shares

Paris, on 01 August 2025

Novaagro Ukraine LLC ("Novaagro"), the majority shareholder of AgroGeneration, was ordered by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 17 December 2024, a six (6) month period to file a draft simplified public tender offer for all outstanding AgroGeneration shares not already held by Novaagro, the initiator, namely 95,502,387 shares as of the date of the bloc transfer, representing 43.10% of the company's share capital and voting rights (notice no. 224C2719) (please refer to our press release dated 20 December 2024).

On 18 June 2025, Novaagro announced its intention to file a simplified public tender offer for AgroGeneration shares at a price of €0.033 per share, with no intention to implement a squeeze-out (please refer to our press release dated 18 June 2025). The filing was expected as soon as practicable but, no later than the end of July 2025.

Novaagro regrets to inform the market that, despite significant efforts by the company, the presenting bank, and its advisors, it was technically unable to submit the offer on 31 July 2025 as initially planned. The bank financing the transaction has confirmed that the funds will only become available during the week of 11 August 2025.

In light of this constraint, the submission of the offer will unfortunately need to be postponed until the week of 18 August 2025.

Novaagro and AgroGeneration will continue to keep the market informed of developments regarding this project.

About NOVAAGRO

Founded in 2009, the Group of Companies NOVAAGRO is one of the leading agricultural companies in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The Group has been professionally procuring agricultural products directly from producers, storing and processing them into high-quality food (flour, cereals and sunflower oil), animal, bird and fish feed, producing mineral fertilizers and fuel pellets, raising chickens and delivering agricultural products to the customers around the world.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 30,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com


AgroGeneration
+33 1 55 27 38 40
investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com
Actus Finance
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Relations investisseurs
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93472-novaagro-pre-offer-press-release-on-the-delay-eng-version-fin.pdf

