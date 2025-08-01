Anzeige
Commerzbank proves high resilience in EBA stress test

DJ Commerzbank proves high resilience in EBA stress test 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank proves high resilience in EBA stress test 
01-Aug-2025 / 18:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- CET1 ratio (fully-loaded) in the adverse scenario at 9.6% (2023: 9.5%) 
 -- Stress effect of 412 basis points (2023: 464 basis points) 
 -- Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt: "We have once again improved our result in this year's EBA stress test in an 
  extraordinarily challenging macroeconomic scenario. This is evidence of Commerzbank's high resilience. Our 
  customers can rely on us even in challenging times." 
In this year's stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB), 
Commerzbank has once again proven its resilience, despite extremely challenging scenarios, and has improved its result 
compared to the last EBA stress test in 2023. In the so-called adverse stress test scenario, the Common Equity Tier 1 
ratio (CET1 ratio) reached 9.6% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2027. Assuming a massive and extended economic 
downturn in Germany, a significant increase in the unemployment rate, and a markedly altered interest rate environment, 
Commerzbank's CET1 ratio (fully-loaded) had decreased by 412 basis points over the three-year stress period. In the 
2023 stress test, the CET1 ratio had fallen by 464 basis points to 9.5%. 
 
In the context of the European implementation of the Basel capital requirements ("Finalization of Basel III"), the CET1 
ratio for this year's stress test had to be considered under both the "fully-loaded" and "transitional" regimes. The 
fully-loaded regime already assumes a complete phase-in of the EU transitional regulations valid until the end of 2032, 
including the elimination of temporary relief measures. Under the transitional regime, where the EU transitional 
regulations applicable during the simulation period can still be applied to determine risk-weighted assets, the CET1 
ratio decreased by 484 basis points to 10.5% at the end of the stress test horizon in 2027. 
 
"We have once again improved our result in this year's EBA stress test in an extraordinarily challenging macroeconomic 
scenario. This is evidence of Commerzbank's high resilience and highlights our profitability," said Bernd Spalt, Chief 
Risk Officer. "Our customers can rely on us even in challenging times. We demonstrate this not only through the 
hypothetical EBA stress test but also every day during times of real stress, which are currently characterised by 
global trade conflict, wars in Europe and the Middle East, and a persistently weak global economy. Commerzbank has 
sufficient buffers to absorb all of these burdens and continue to drive its profitable growth." 
 
In the adverse scenario, which covers the period from 2025 to the end of 2027, a severe recession in Germany is 
assumed, accompanied by increased inflation due to massive energy price shocks. Export-oriented industries and 
energy-intensive sectors, which the German economy heavily relies on, are particularly affected. These factors 
cumulatively lead to a significant decline in the gross domestic product by 7.5% over three years (stress test 2023: 
-6.4%). 
 
The stress test was conducted based on a static balance sheet assumption using the financial figures as of the end of 
2024 and did not take account of any current or future business strategies and management initiatives. It is also not a 
forecast of Commerzbank's profits. The results of the stress test feed into the Supervisory Review and Evaluation 
Process (SREP). 
 
You can find more information on the publication of the EBA on 1 August 2025 here. 
 
  
 
Press contact 
Kathrin Jones  +49 69 9353-45687 
Milad Bayatpoor +49 69 9353-45665 
 
Investors' contact 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708 
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 9353-47706 
 
  
 
About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present 
internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large 
corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a 
business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented 
industries. With more than EUR400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and 
small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with 
an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its 
around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a 
performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release: 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 397761 
EQS News ID:  2178606 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
