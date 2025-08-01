

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia climbed for the third month in a row in July to its strongest level in over a year, mainly driven by higher costs for food and services, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year following a 3.7 percent increase in June. Inflation was the highest since March 2024, when it was 4.1 percent.



Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco category increased 6.6 percent from a year ago. Services costs were 5.7 percent higher. Energy prices rose 2.3 percent and prices in the non-food without energy group edged up 0.4 percent.



The CPI rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 4.5 percent in July from 4.4 percent in the previous month. The HICP rose 1.2 percent from the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News