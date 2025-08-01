Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, August 11, 2025, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=odJ1X74P
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar
In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo
SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/cablevisi%c3%b3n-holding-s.a.-to-host-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-second-quarter-1055450