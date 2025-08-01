DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

Informationregardingthetotalnumberofvotingrightsand total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)





Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Totalnumberofshares Totalnumberofvotingrights







07/31/2025













136,975,159











Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159 Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

