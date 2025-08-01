Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 11:00
1,644 Euro
-0,84 % -0,014
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6201,65222:51
1,6201,65022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 22:10 Uhr
135 Leser
DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

Informationregardingthetotalnumberofvotingrightsand total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

DateTotalnumberofsharesTotalnumberofvotingrights




07/31/2025






136,975,159





Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159
Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38edd4da-be8c-4fd3-b1b5-02814146ca4d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
