DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025

Informationregardingthetotalnumberofvotingrightsand total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2025
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)
Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|Date
|Totalnumberofshares
|Totalnumberofvotingrights
07/31/2025
136,975,159
Total gross of voting rights: 136,975,159
|Total net* of voting rights: 136,810,568
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
