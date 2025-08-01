

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automated Logic - Canada, Ltd., a subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), has acquired Control Solutions, Ltd., a Coquitlam-based provider of integrated building automation systems.



The acquisition marks ALC's first company-owned controls field office in Vancouver, enhancing its presence in Western Canada.



ALC's Managing Director Andy Bierer said the move strengthens their footprint in Canada and enhances their capacity to offer intelligent, integrated building solutions across high-growth sectors in British Columbia.



CSL specializes in designing, installing, and servicing automation systems for complex facilities in sectors such as commercial real estate, education, data centers, residential, and mixed-use developments. With over 100 employees, CSL provides energy-efficient upgrades and long-term service contracts to boost building performance and reliability.



CSL's leadership, including President Chad Thomas and CEO Eddie McCool, stated that joining ALC will enable them to offer greater value to clients through shared expertise and commitment to innovation. The team will continue operating from their Coquitlam headquarters, with all staff retained. Transaction details were not disclosed.



