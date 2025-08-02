Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 8,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 6,450,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers, and consultants. The RSUs will vest on January 2, 2026. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

