Samstag, 02.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A0M46B | ISIN: ES0144580Y14
DLA Piper advises Grupo Cox in US$4.2 billion Iberdrola Mexico acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Grupo Cox (Cox), a leading Spanish multinational water and energy company, in its acquisition of Iberdrola's assets in Mexico for US$4.2 billion - one of the largest cross-border energy deals of the year.

"We appreciated the opportunity to work with the Cox team on this landmark acquisition and look forward to advising the company on its future cross-border initiatives," said Francisco J. Cerezo, Chair of the US-Latin America and Ibero-Américan practices, who co-led the deal team.

"I want to express my deep appreciation for the service provided in this transaction by the DLA Piper team, led by Francisco Cerezo and Mauricio Valdespino," said Antonio Medina Cuadros, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary General of Grupo Cox. "Their professionalism and tireless work ethic went far beyond what one could expect from legal counsel. Without a doubt, their outstanding effort and dedication were among the key factors in the success of this complex transaction."

In addition to Cerezo (Miami), the cross-border DLA Piper team was co-led by Partner Mauricio Valdespino (Mexico City) and included Partners Edgar Romo, Guillermo Aguayo, Roberto Ríos (all Mexico City), Robert da Silva Ashley (Miami), Michael McGuiness, Amadeu Ribeiro, Frank Mugabi (all New York), Yoko Takagi (Madrid), and Senior Associate Joseline Rodriguez (Miami), among a team of more than 40 DLA Piper attorneys.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 15 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket, and ranked as number one in VC, PE, and M&A in combined global deal volume, according to PitchBook.

DLA Piper in Latin America's team offers full-service business legal counsel to domestic and multinational companies with interests in and operations throughout the region. Our integrated approach to serving clients combines local knowledge with the resources of the DLA Piper global platform. With more than 400 lawyers practicing throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, in addition to our US-based cross-border attorneys, our teams frequently work with our professionals throughout the LatAm region, Iberian Peninsula, and around the globe. DLA Piper's global platform of 90+ offices in more than 40 countries enables us to serve all our clients' legal and business needs, whether they are based in Latin America or wish to do business there. For more information, visit Latin America | DLA Piper

The firm recently received the highest ranking for law firm client service in the BTI Client Service A-Team 2025 report, which identifies law firms providing exceptional service based on client feedback.

About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-grupo-cox-in-us4-2-billion-iberdrola-mexico-acquisition-302520052.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
