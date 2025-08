CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release July figures for monetary base, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the base was down 3.3 percent on year.



Australia will see July results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in Jun, inflation was seen higher by 0.1 percent on month.



