

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 3.9 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 643.896 trillion yen.



That follows the downwardly revised 3.5 percent annual decline in June (originally -3.3 percent).



Banknotes in circulation were down 2.4 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 1.4 percent.



Current account balances shrank 4,3 percent on year, including a 2.2 percent decline in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was down 2.8 percent on year at 643.997 trillion yen.



