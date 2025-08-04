

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Approximately 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, working at Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois, voted on Sunday, August 3, 2025, to reject a modified four-year labor agreement.



This marks the second time union members have overwhelmingly voted down a proposal from Boeing, following an initial rejection on Sunday, July 27.



As a direct consequence of this continued disagreement, a strike is set to begin at midnight on Monday, August 4, the union said in a statement.



IAM Members assemble and maintain advanced aircraft and weapons systems, including the F-15, F/A-18, and cutting-edge missile and defense technologies.



