Will build on track record of supplying safe, reliable traction systems for over 700 cars

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has begun supplying Spanish rolling-stock builder Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF) with traction systems for 60 trains (300 cars in total) in the Double-Decker New Generation (DDNG) trains operated by the Dutch railway company Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS). Deliveries started in July.

Mitsubishi Electric expects to supply NS with traction systems for 266 trains (1,006 cars) by 2031, including equipment for 206 trains (706 cars) in NS's Sprinter New Generation (SNG) trains supplied separately through 2022 under contracts awarded by CAF in 2015 and 2019. The equipment supplied by Mitsubishi Electric for the SNG trains has been in commercial operation since 2018. The systems' track record of contributing to safe and reliable rail operations in the Dutch market played a crucial role in CAF and NS selecting Mitsubishi Electric to supply traction systems for the new DDNG trains.

In a related development, MEDCOM Sp. Z o.o., a Polish manufacturer of railcar traction systems in which Mitsubishi Electric is a capital partner, was awarded a contract to supply DDNG trains with auxiliary power supply units. Mitsubishi Electric has been working closely with MEDCOM since 2015 to strengthen its customer network in Europe.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric remains committed to contributing to safe and reliable railway operations in the European market.

