Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 12 August 2025 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2025 results on 11 August 2025.



CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the Group's financial performance and key highlights for the first half of 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.



Conference call registration link here .

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 12 August 2025.



About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 2,950 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447



