

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY203.121 billion, or JPY51.34 per share. This compares with JPY354.359 billion, or JPY86.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to JPY4.218 trillion from JPY4.685 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY203.121 Bln. vs. JPY354.359 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY51.34 vs. JPY86.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.218 Tn vs. JPY4.685 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a decline in annual earnings.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Mitsubishi anticipates earnings of JPY 700 billion, a decline of 26.4% from last year. Income per share is projected to be at JPY 186.74.



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 110 per share, higher than last year's JPY 100.



