

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Investor confidence from the euro area and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss inflation data for July. Economists forecast consumer prices to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year, the same rate of increase as seen in June.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due. The number of people out of work is forecast to fall 21,300 in July compared to a decline of 48,900 in June.



In the meantime, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment indicator is expected to rise to 6.2 in August from 4.5 in July.



