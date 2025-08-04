

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (NF2.F) on Monday posted profit of HK$111.67 million in the first quarter, down from HK$119.25 million in the same period last year. Gross profit for the three-month period, however, climbed to HK$376.05 million from HK$346.59 million in the year-ago quarter.



According to the Japanese food company, quarterly revenue rose to HK$1.07 billion from HK$963.02 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024.



