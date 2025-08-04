OXURION: Oxurion completes the acquisition of Axiodis CRO and accelerates the structuring of its European clinical data platform

Oxurion announces the full completion of the acquisition of a 72% equity stake in Axiodis CRO

This transaction marks the first step in building an integrated platform focused on clinical data

The Group is intensifying discussions with additional strategic targets in France and across Europe

Leuven, Belgium, August 4, 2025 - 08:30 CEST - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announces the full completion of its acquisition of a 72% equity stake in Axiodis CRO, a French company specialized in clinical data management and biometrics through its proprietary eCRF platform, Exagis.

Oxurion is pleased to complete this first acquisition, which represents a significant milestone in the execution of its external growth strategy. The Group will work closely with Axiodis CRO's management team to support its development and strengthen its positioning as a key player in the clinical data field.

Following this acquisition, Oxurion is accelerating discussions with other complementary targets, primarily located in France and other European countries, with the goal of building an integrated service platform focused on clinical data, combining regulatory expertise, data management, e-clinical technologies, and statistical analysis.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical group in transition, combining therapeutic innovation with technologies applied to clinical research. Through its rapidly expanding technology division, Oxurion is building integrated expertise around clinical data, with the ambition to accelerate, secure, and transform the processes involved in developing new treatments.

The Group's headquarters are located in Leuven, Belgium .

More information: www.oxurion.com

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

