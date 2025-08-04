

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-week high of 147.27 against the U.S. dollar, from last Friday's closing value of 147.38.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 170.52, 195.64 and 182.98 from last week's closing quotes of 170.74, 195.71 and 183.31, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 95.29, 87.10 and 106.90 from last week's closing quotes of 95.46, 87.20 and 106.89, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 181.00 against the franc, 94.00 against the aussie, 86.00 against the kiwi and 105.00 against the loonie.



