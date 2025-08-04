

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices decreased for the first time in five months in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index dropped 0.3 percent yearly in June, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in May.



Prices in the domestic market decreased 1.5 percent annually in June, while those in the foreign market climbed by 2.7 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry alone plunged by 7.7 from last year. On the other side, prices in the non-durable consumer goods industry increased the most, by 5.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



