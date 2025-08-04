

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in July, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent annually in July, following a 0.1 percent rebound in June. Economists had expected a stable rise of 0.1 percent.



Prices for housing and energy grew 1.0 percent annually in July, and expenses for hotels and restaurants were 1.6 percent higher. Meanwhile, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.6 percent, and transport charges were 2.4 percent cheaper.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation rose to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in July versus a 0.2 percent increase in June.



