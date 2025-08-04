Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 10:33
256,20 Euro
+0,16 % +0,40
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
256,20256,3010:37
256,20256,3010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires Automation & Robotics, advancing high-performance solutions in ophthalmic manufacturing

EssilorLuxottica acquires Automation & Robotics,
advancing high-performance solutions in ophthalmic manufacturing

Paris, France (4 August 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces today the acquisition of Automation & Robotics (A&R), a renowned player in the design and manufacture of automated systems for optical lens quality control, serving both mass production facilities and prescription laboratories.

Headquartered in Belgium and operating since 1983, A&R has built a strong reputation in advanced optical metrology thanks to proprietary technologies, supporting lens manufacturers in the digital transformation of their production processes. With a proven track record of innovation - ranging from high-precision machine applications to sophisticated software solutions - A&R brings deep expertise across the value-chain. This encompasses R&D, software development, manufacturing, distribution and deployment, along with related services.

"The integration of A&R into EssilorLuxottica's portfolio of industrial solutions marks another milestone in our ongoing journey to set new standards of excellence in our industry. Sharing a commitment to innovation, precision and service, we will be able to better support the evolving needs of ophthalmic manufacturing, including those of new categories like wearables. This move is a key step towards advancing the future of vision care through quality and performance, by strengthening our technological platform", commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

The bolt-on transaction further advances EssilorLuxottica's vertical integration, aimed at achieving the highest quality standards throughout the value chain while optimizing service, for the benefit of all industry players.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.