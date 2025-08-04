Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 09:07
0,511 Euro
+0,89 % +0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5330,53610:37
0,5320,53710:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 08:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Repayments confirmation to Quatrim secured bondholders

Repayments confirmation to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, August 4, 2025

Groupe Casino announces that it has repaid €23.5m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, of which €3.5m on June 25 and €20.0m on August 1. These repayments include €23.0m of principal and €0.5m of accrued interests.

Following these transactions, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €198 m.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.