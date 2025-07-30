

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (CGUIY.PK) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2025 was 210 million euros or 0.49 euros per share compared to net income of 39 million euros or 0.17 euros per share in the prior year.



Consolidated net profit loss for the period widened to 211 million euros from 26 million euros in the previous year.



Total revenues for the period declined to 4.109 billion euros from 4.221 billion euros in the prior year.



The Group maintained its objective of returning to break-even free cash-flow before financial expenses in 2026, as set out in its Renouveau 2028 strategic plan.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com .



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News