

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined to the lowest for the month of July in 18 years, the labor ministry reported Monday.



The number of unemployed decreased 1,357 in July from the previous month. Unemployment decreased for the sixth straight month to 2.4 million.



On a yearly basis, unemployment fell 145,631 or 5.71 percent in July. Unemployment decreased across all sectors.



Unemployment in services decreased the most in June, down 87,684. This was followed by a fall of 21,188 in construction. Unemployment in industry was down 13,836 and that in the farm sector dropped 11,368.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 fell by 2,561 in July. This represents its lowest level for a July on record.



