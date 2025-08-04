

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production rebounded strongly in June amid sharp growth in the machinery industry, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in May.



The overall growth in June was driven by a 14.2 percent growth in the machinery industry. Output produced in the pharmaceutical industry advanced 1.6 percent, while the food, beverage, and tobacco industry contracted by 2.0 percent.



Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production rose 3.2 percent.



Data showed that industrial production expanded 2.1 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter.



