

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The trade gap widened to EUR 1.6 billion in May from EUR 0.68 billion in the same month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 193.6 million.



Exports climbed 10.4 percent year-on-year in June, while imports surged by 25.7 percent.



Shipments to non-EU member countries grew 22.1 percent, while those to EU member states increased only by 0.3 percent.



During the second quarter, both exports and imports rose by 25.8 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News