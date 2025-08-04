

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $391 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $4.555 billion from $4.267 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $391 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $4.555 Bln vs. $4.267 Bln last year.



