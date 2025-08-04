

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corporation (WAT) said the company is raising full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to the range of 5.5% to 7.5%. Net of currency translation, the company increased 2025 reported sales growth to the range of 5.0% to 7.0%. The company increased 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.95 to $13.05.



The company expects third quarter constant currency sales growth in the range of 5.0% to 7.0%. Net of currency translation, third quarter reported sales growth is expected in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%. The company expects non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.25.



For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $147.11 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $142.74 million, or $2.40 per share, last year. Non-GAAP EPS grew 12% to $2.95, compared to $2.63. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales were $771 million, an increase of 9% as reported and 8% in constant currency.



