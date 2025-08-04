onsemi Powers Xiaomi's YU7 Electric SUV Line-Up

onsemi EliteSiC technology enables vehicle to deliver longest driving range in its class

Scottsdale, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2025) today announced that select Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV models feature an advanced 800V drive platform powered by onsemi's EliteSiC M3e technology. The EliteSiC M3e platform features superior performance and efficiency enabling automakers to design smaller, lighter, and more robust traction systems for electric vehicles (EV).

By integrating onsemi's EliteSiC M3e technology into the traction inverter, the platform is able to achieve better performance and power density while reducing overall system cost and unlocking longer range for drivers.

With the lowest on-resistance in the industry, onsemi's EliteSiC technology also raises the bar for peak power delivery within a smaller footprint to enable faster acceleration for vehicles without any sacrifice in efficiency and range.

"onsemi's EliteSiC technology delivers industry-leading efficiency, power density, and thermal performance, enabling the development of electric vehicles with longer range, faster acceleration, and greater reliability," said Simon Keeton, group president, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. "Our industry-leading silicon carbide technology is redefining what's possible in next-generation electric mobility."

As the global shift toward electrification accelerates, onsemi's EliteSiC solutions continue to power next-generation EVs by enabling higher power density, improved thermal performance, and superior energy efficiency - making longer ranges and higher performance the new standard.

