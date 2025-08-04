

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.51 to $0.61 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.54 to $0.64 per share on revenues between $1.465 billion and $1.565 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share on revenues of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



