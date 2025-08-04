

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Monday, recovering well from recent losses, as investors look past last week's tariff announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump and focusing on recent earnings.



The benchmark DAX, which had dropped to a five-week low on Friday, was up 260.39 points or 1.11% at 23,731.76 a little while ago.



Zalando, Allianz, Rheinmetall, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Symrise and Heidelberg Materials are up 2.1 to 3%.



Munich Rueck, Deutsche Post, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens, Hannover Rueck, Infineon Technologies and E.ON are gaining 1.3 to 2%. Siemens Energy, Porsche, Deutsche Telekom and Deustsche Boerse are also notably higher.



Bayer is down by about 1.4%. Daimler Truck Holding is down nearly 1%, while Siemens Healthineers and Sartorius are down 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.



In economic news, data showed Eurozone investors' morale deteriorated sharply in August.



The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -3.7 in August from 4.5 in July, turning negative for the first time in four months.



