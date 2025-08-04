

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced Monday a definitive agreement to acquire CommScope Holding Co.'s (COMM) Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business for $10.5 billion in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.



The transaction expands Amphenol's interconnect product capabilities in the fast-growing IT datacom market, particularly adding fiber optic interconnect products for artificial intelligence and other data center applications.



It also further diversifies Amphenol's broad portfolio of fiber optic and other interconnect product solutions in the communications networks and industrial markets.



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Amphenol's Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first full year after closing, excluding acquisition-related costs.



Amphenol intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt, and has obtained committed financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. to fund the transaction.



The transaction, subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2026.



